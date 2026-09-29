Ban on paddy harvesting from 6 pm to 10 am in Sirsa

To ensure smooth paddy procurement during the 2026-27 K0harif season, Sirsa district administration has restricted the use of combine harvesters between 6 pm and 10 am.

Under an order issued by District Magistrate Shantanu Sharma, paddy harvesting with combines will generally be allowed only between 10 am and 6 pm. The restriction aims to prevent high moisture levels in freshly harvested paddy caused by dew during the night and early morning.

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Paddy brought to procurement centres must meet the prescribed 17% moisture limit, or any revised limit notified by the Centre. Farmers have been advised to harvest mature paddy in suitable weather and dry the crop properly, if required, before bringing it to mandis.

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Tractor-trailers and other vehicles carrying paddy will be allowed into grain markets and procurement centres only according to the scheduled time, token or gate pass and directions under the eKharid and Meri Fasal-Mera Byora systems.

Vehicles arriving before their allotted time will have to wait at designated holding or staging areas, wherever such facilities are available. Parking tractor-trailers on public roads, highways or market entry and exit routes in a way that blocks traffic will not be allowed.

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The district administration has directed the police and sub-divisional authorities to coordinate with market committees to prevent traffic jams around mandis. Barricading, diversions and temporary vehicle holding areas may be arranged wherever necessary.

Joint teams from the agriculture, food and civil supplies, police and market committee departments will inspect combine harvesters, monitor harvesting timings and help regulate paddy arrivals. Officials said action would be taken under law against deliberate violations of the order.

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Farmers’ body to meet in Kurukshetra

“Farmers in Haryana continue to face problems in paddy procurement despite the state government’s written assurances,” said Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKU) state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh. He said farmers were facing restrictions on procurement, delays in buying and technical problems on the crop registration portal. A meeting of the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha was held online on Monday to discuss the issues. Aulakh questioned the government’s decision to limit paddy procurement to 24 to 29 quintals per acre in different districts, saying farmers often produce more. The morcha will hold a state-level meeting at Jat Dharamshala, Kurukshetra, on September 30 to discuss procurement, registration problems, mandi arrangements and purchase limits. Leaders also alleged that procurement agencies and rice mills had not been allotted properly, which could delay purchases. They said the meeting would decide the next course of action if problems were not resolved.