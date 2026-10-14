Bandhwari landfill to stop receiving fresh waste

The move comes with around 16.60 lakh tonnes of legacy waste still lying at the landfill. The site is expected to be cleared by March 2027, although an affidavit filed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) estimates that about 7.2 lakh tonnes could remain by then, including fresh waste deposited before alternative facilities become operational.

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MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the March 2027 deadline had been fixed for clearing the site and that fresh waste deposition would be stopped.

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"We have set a March 2027 deadline and the entire site will be cleared by early next year. We will be stopping the fresh waste deposition here. For some time, it will be done at alternate areas in both Faridabad and Gurugram," he said.

Dahiya did not disclose the locations of the proposed alternative sites. Sources said the Sohna municipal area would handle the waste temporarily until a new landfill and a waste-to-energy plant were established.

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Clearing the accumulated waste has proved difficult. According to the MCG's affidavit before the NGT, agencies engaged by the civic body processed only around 3.6 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in the first eight months of 2026.

The MCG had initially planned to complete the exercise by February 2028. Two firms hired in February 2025 for bio-mining the legacy waste were subsequently terminated and fined Rs 9.02 crore for failing to meet performance requirements.

Established in 2010 on around 29 acres of abandoned mining land in the Aravallis, the Bandhwari site has remained non-functional as a waste treatment plant since a fire in 2013. However, garbage from Gurugram and Faridabad has continued to be dumped there.

The waste mound now stands around 40 metres high and has spread beyond the sanctioned area into forest land.

The landfill has emerged as a major source of air, water and soil pollution. Repeated fires, including those in April and June this year, have sent toxic smoke over nearby villages. Leachate from the accumulated waste has also contaminated groundwater in the surrounding area.

In 2022, the NGT imposed a Rs 100-crore penalty on the Haryana Government over its failure to address the problem. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has also imposed penalties totalling Rs 6.3 crore on the MCG since 2020 for violations of solid waste management rules.