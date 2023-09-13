Bandhwari leachate leak raises the alarm

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 12

Another leachate leak has been reported from the landfill site making a black toxic stream in the forest. Environmentalists have raised the alarm sharing videos of wild animals drinking the toxic water. Taking cognizance of the same, the Forest Department has put its teams into action while the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has sent a notice to concessionaire Eco Green.

“It has become a regular feature now. It rains slightly and the leachate flows out from the landfill site. This site is around 1 km from the waste mountain and the wildlife is consuming the poisonous water. In the past, we have got the samples of discharge tested and they are always toxic, but the authorities continue to ignore the issue,” said environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra.

Chandra said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked to clear the landfill site, yet fresh garbage continued to be dumped there.

“There are multiple supporting HSPCB lab reports (March 2023, May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, etc) to show that the liquid is poison and being discharged into the forest and the Bandhwari village too,” she added.

MCG Commissioner PC Meena said the MCG teams were looking into the issue while a senior official blamed the waste management concessionaire Eco Green for the problem. “Despite promising, they could not build a waste to energy plant and we are struggling to clear the waste mountain created by them. We have served them a fresh notice regarding the damage to the forest,” said the official.

Spread over 33 acres, the waste from Gurugram and Faridabad has been piling up at the Bandhwari landfill site for years. In August this year, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 80 lakh on the MCG for flouting the waste disposal norms from August 2022 to April 2023 at the Bandhwari landfill site.

#Faridabad #Gurugram