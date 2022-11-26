Bank account of bar association hacked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 25

Hackers have uploaded bank account details and statements of the District Bar Association (DBA) on the social media platform. The DBA president has filed a complaint with the police in this connection. He suspects that those, who get statements were making it viral on WhatsApp groups. Hackers could transfer funds as well, he said. An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime west police station in this regard on Thursday.

According to complaint filed by the DBA president, Vinod Kataria, the association had an account in the HDFC Bank, New Railway Road branch. Only DBA president and secretary had the right to operate the account. No online banking facility had been availed by the DBA to operate the bank account. The account could be operated only by visiting the bank branch.

“Some unknown staff of the bank, along with others, have hacked the association’s account and made its statement viral on many WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. Those who can get these statements can also transfer money from it. Immediate action should be taken against culprits,” the DBA president stated.

It has been alleged that the DBA also filed a complaint with the bank but till date nothing had done by the authorities concerned.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to identify hackers,” said Inspector Poonam Kumari, the investigating officer.