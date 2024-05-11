Bank employee among three arrested for fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 10

The Gurugram police have arrested three cybercriminals, one of whom is a bank employee, involved in allegedly defrauding people by enticing them to invest in the stock market.

The bank employee facilitated the cybercriminals by providing bank accounts. The accused cheated a Gurugram resident of Rs 44.57 lakh last month on the promise of high returns from stock market investments.

An FIR was lodged on April 17 at the cybercrime police station east, following a complaint from a local resident who claimed to have been duped of Rs 44.57 lakh by unidentified cybercriminals. Upon investigation, a cyber police team, led by Inspector Savit Kumar, arrested three persons, including an employee of Punjab National Bank. The arrested have been identified as Devender Sharma, Imran and Hasrat Ali, alias Happy, all residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sharma, employed at Punjab National Bank in Jaipur, had opened an account under a fictitious firm name, using documents belonging to Imran Ali and made it accessible to Happy. It was disclosed that Rs 1 lakh from the defrauded amount had been transferred to this bank account.

Happy subsequently sold the bank account to cybercriminals for Rs 1.5 lakh. Sharma and Imran each received Rs 50,000 in exchange for their involvement. Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber, said, “We are currently questioning the accused.”

