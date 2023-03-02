Bank employee held for threatening woman

Gurugram, March 1
A bank employee was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman to post her objectionable photos on social media and porn sites, and to kill her.
According to the police the accused Abhinav Bhattacharya (29), a native of Circular Road, Allahabad, and employee of a private bank here, had been threatening the 24-year-old woman with whom he had been in a relationship six years ago.
The woman filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 66-E, 67-A of the IT Act. The accused was sent to judicial custody, said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine
Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...