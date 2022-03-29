Bank employee 'misleads' villager, minister orders FIR

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, March 28

Power and Jail Minister Ranjit Singh has directed the police to register an FIR against an employee of a branch of IndusInd Bank in Dariyapur for misleading a villager who came to get a fixed deposit (FD) but was instead issued an insurance policy.

The matter came up for hearing during the meeting of the Public Relations and Grievance Committee at Fatehabad town today. A total of 19 complaints were taken up in the meeting, of which 13 complaints were disposed of while the minister directed to keep six complaints pending and submit them along with the report in the next meeting.

During the hearing, Govind, a resident of Dhani Chanan, alleged that he had given consent for FD to a bank employee, but the employee issued an insurance policy of the Tata company to him without informing him.

During the meeting, the Power Minister said there was sufficient amount of electricity with the state and there would be no shortage of electricity in summer. He directed the Public Health Department to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water during the upcoming summer season. —