Bank employees stage protest

Rohtak, September 2

Officers and employees of the Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank staged a state-level demonstration at the bank’s headquarters here today.

They were protesting the harassment being caused to them over the uploading of farmers’ data on the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) portal.

“The data is not getting uploaded as the portal is not working properly. Instead of getting the issue resolved, the bank management holds us responsible for it. This is wrong and unjust,” said Sandeep Beniwal, general secretary, Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank Officers Association.

The protesting bank officials submitted a memorandum to the bank authorities, urging them to get the issue resolved through talks. They threatened to go on a strike if their concerns were not addressed.

Earlier, only the area of agricultural fields and villages of insured farmers were required to be uploaded, but on August 14, the state government sent a communique to the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), saying that the precise details of the agricultural land (the crops on which are meant to be insured) should be uploaded henceforth.

