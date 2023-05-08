Bank fined Rs 2 lakh for denying loan to Yamunanagar man

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 7

A nationalised bank has been told to pay Rs 2 lakh as punitive damage to a person of Yamunanagar district.

The order was passed by Gulab Singh, president, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, Geeta Parkash, lady member and Jasvinder Singh, member, while deciding a complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar of Tugalpur village of the district on April 28.

Rajender Kumar had filed an application with the branch of the bank in Yamunanagar district for the sanction of a loan of Rs 7 lakh in order to enhance his business prospects in 2018.

The bank accepted his application. The manager of the bank also wrote a letter to the tehsildar, Chhachhrauli, on June 26, 2018, to register the mortgage deed of the land of the complainant agreed to be kept as collateral security of the loan.

Consequent to the authority from the bank, a “rapat” (daily diary entry) was recorded by the tehsildar, Chhachhrauli, on June 26, 2018, showing the entry of the mortgaging of the land, measuring 150 sq yards without possession, in favour of the bank for Rs 7 lakh and the entry of the “rapat” also reflected in “jamabandi”.

However, later the bank refused to release the sanctioned amount of the loan of Rs 7 lakh in favour of the complainant on the grounds that his Credit Information Bureau India Limited (CIBIL) score was not up to the mark.