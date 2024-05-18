Bank recovery team assaulted, 11 booked

Faridabad, May 17
The police have booked 11 persons, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting a team deputed by a bank for taking possession of the house after the owner defaulted on loan payment. No arrest has been made so far.
According to Mohammed Ilyas, SHO of the Hodal police station, the accused identified as Man Singh, Somdev, Kanwarpal, Ankush, Dheeraj, Virender, Ravi Kumar, Hemant, Virpal, Raja Ram and Anju allegedly attacked the team deputed by the State Bank of India on Thursday after the latter had gone to take the possession of the house located near Hasanpur Chowk in Hodal town. The bank had deputed the team headed by Rajnish Kaith of a private company to take the possession after the house owner failed to repay the loan taken for the purchase of the house.
The accused assaulted the team with lathis and stones as they entered the premises of the house, it is reported. The accused fled the spot after a duty magistrate and the police reached there. The district authorities had appointed the local tehsildar as duty magistrate for the purpose. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC.
