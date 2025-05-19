Bank robbery attempted at PNB Taraori branch in Karnal

In a major security breach, unidentified miscreants attempted to rob the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in the new grain market area of Taraori by drilling a hole through its rear wall below a window. According to initial reports, the miscreants entered the bank premises by breaking a section of the rear wall. Their attempt was discovered on Monday morning when bank employees noticed signs of forced entry upon opening the branch.

Responding swiftly to the alert, local police, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and assessed the damage. CCTV footage is also being reviewed. “We received information about an attempted theft at PNB’s Taraori branch around 8 am, after which we, along with a forensic expert, visited the crime scene and collected evidence,” said SHO Nasib Singh.

Preliminary investigation suggests tampering with a passbook machine and the theft of a tablet device. Fortunately, no cash has been reported missing so far. The investigation is ongoing from all possible angles, he added. The bank authorities have yet to release a detailed statement on the extent of the loss.

A bank official, Devender, confirmed that a tablet was missing and said a complete audit is in progress. “We are assessing the situation and cooperating fully with the police. Further updates will follow once the audit is complete,” he said. The investigation suggests a high level of planning was involved in this attempt.