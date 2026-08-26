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Home / Haryana / Bank scams, unemployment to dominate Haryana Assembly session

Bank scams, unemployment to dominate Haryana Assembly session

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:34 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Congress is planning to press for an adjournment motion on the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam and the Rs 150-crore Kotak Mahindra Bank scam.
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The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is set to begin on a stormy note, with the Congress planning to press for an adjournment motion on the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam and the Rs 150-crore Kotak Mahindra Bank scam.

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At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday evening, the MLAs decided to hold a protest march before the start of the session on Thursday. They will wear black clothes to highlight what they described as corruption, unemployment and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Sources said the Congress could disrupt even question hour if the government did not agree to its demand for an adjournment motion.

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Bank scams

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The Congress has alleged that both bank scams took place during the present government’s tenure and has demanded a detailed discussion in the House. The party has also sought accountability for the alleged siphoning off of government funds.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress would move an adjournment motion on the bank scam on the first day of the session.

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Hooda said he had proposed extending the session as several important issues needed discussion, but the government, having a majority, insisted on limiting it to three days.

Calling attention motion

The Congress’ calling attention motion on HKRN has been approved for discussion on August 31. The party has raised concerns over alleged irregularities, lack of transparency, reservation-related issues and recruitment through the corporation. Congress chief whip BB Batra said the existing contractual recruitment system allegedly bypassed reservation rosters and could exclude deserving candidates because of errors in family ID records.

The Congress will also seek government responses on the sanitation workers’ agitation and recurring waterlogging in Gurugram.

Other issues it plans to raise include higher property taxes, waterlogging, compensation for farmers, electricity privatisation, smart meters, and demands of guest teachers, sanitation workers and other employees. .

Bills to be introduced

The government is set to introduce a Bill to take over the management, administration and governance of Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham shrine in Panipat. Two other bills relating to licensing of slaughterhouses and meat shops will also be introduced.

Why does the session begin before the weekend

The Assembly session generally begins on a Friday. This time, it has been scheduled for Thursday as Friday is a holiday on account of Raksha Bandhan. The change also means MLAs will be eligible for transport and daily allowances for the additional day.

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