Banker among two held for fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 8

The Gurugram police have arrested two persons, including an employee of AU Small Finance Bank, for their involvement in a scheme, under which they enticed people to add bank accounts to a gaming app to earn money, and then provided these accounts to cybercriminals. Upon their arrest, the police recovered Rs 30,000 from their possession.

According to the police, a man lodged a complaint at the Manesar cyber police station on January 25, alleging that he had been defrauded of over Rs 1 crore. The victim had come across an advertisement on Snapchat offering Renault car on hire. Subsequently, after providing his details, he was contacted by individuals via Telegram. They promised him earnings through remote work.

Later, two accused, Zaildar Brar (31), a resident of Jaipur, and Nitesh Birla (38) from Chomu in Jaipur, were nabbed in the case. “During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Brar was employed at AU Finance Bank, while Birla worked for an insurance company,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

“Brar admitted that in the aforementioned case, a defrauded amount of Rs 26 lakh was transferred to a bank account belonging to one of his associates named Akhil. Akhil facilitated the transfer to cyber fraudsters and received Rs 1 lakh in return. Additionally, Akhil received a 2 per cent commission from the defrauded amount in this account, totalling Rs 4.5 crore transferred so far,” he added.

