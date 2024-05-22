Banker who helped fraudsters arrested

Gurugram, May 21
The Gurugram cyber police have arrested a deputy manager of Yes Bank at its Mumbai branch for allegedly providing accounts to cyber fraudsters.
On November 10, 2022, a person filed a complaint with the police regarding a fraud of about Rs 45 lakh, on the pretext of investing in crypto market through a fake website. A case in the regard was registered at the Cybercrime East police station.
A team, led by Inspector Savit Kumar, on Monday arrested a Yes Bank deputy manager, who was identified as Yusuf Mohammad, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, in the case.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had opened a fake bank account and made it available to cyber thugs.
ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said, the cyber fraudsters had fraudulently transferred Rs 19 lakh to the bank account provided by the accused deputy manager.
Till now, the accused deputy manager had made available about five bank accounts to cyber thugs. So far, five accused have been arrested in this case, he said.
The police here have arrested 12 other bank employees, who were involved in cyber fraud cases this year.
