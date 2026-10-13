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Home / Haryana / Banking on knowledge: College workshop promotes financial awareness in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Banking on knowledge: College workshop promotes financial awareness in Haryana's Kurukshetra

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 11:05 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The workshop was organised by the economics and commerce societies of the college.
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Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, recently organised a one-day workshop on financial awareness in collaboration with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The workshop was organised by the economics and commerce societies of the college. The programme aimed to familiarise students with financial literacy, banking services, social security schemes and the importance of savings.

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Principal Upasana Ahuja said financial literacy had become essential for everyone in today’s world.

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She added that knowing about of savings, investments, banking services, and social security schemes was particularly important for young women, as it helped them move towards financial independence.

She said such workshops empowered students to make informed financial decisions, and raised awareness about digital banking and the prevention of cyber fraud.

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Bank officials provided information about various banking services and government welfare schemes.

Chief Manager Malkit Singh highlighted the importance of financial awareness and explained the utility of zero-balance accounts and loan facilities for self-employment. He also delved into the significance of developing a habit of saving small amounts for students.

He exhorted the students to practise financial discipline and cultivate a regular savings habit for a secure future.

Students were made aware of measures to prevent cyber fraud, the importance of keeping their one-time passwords (OTPs) and personal identification numbers (PINs) confidential, and precautions to be taken while using digital banking services.

A total of 405 students from various faculties of the college participated in the workshop.

The Principal said the workshop proved to be a valuable initiative in promoting financial literacy among students and exhorting them to become financially aware, self-reliant, and responsible individuals. It also played a significant role in familiarising students with various social security schemes and equipping them with essential knowledge for making informed financial decisions, Ahuja added.

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