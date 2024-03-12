Banks, post offices to create voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today said every eligible voter must exercise his/her franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election. For this purpose, the Election Commission of India has signed an MoU with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the Department of Posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha 2024.

Agarwal said, “The key objective is to convey the message to voters that the election festival is a matter of pride for the nation. The Election Commission and the election officials of states and union territories are just mediators in this festival of democracy. The real strength lies with the voters. Without exercising their voting rights, this festival of democracy remains incomplete.”

Agarwal today held an important meeting with department officials regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha election.

Providing detailed guidelines on the nomination process, Agarwal said, “The Returning Officers (RO) will make public information such as the last date, place, and time for filing nominations, scrutiny of nomination papers, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Notices will also be prominently displayed in government offices. Additionally, information will be provided on which date Assistant Returning Officer (AROs) will accept nomination papers in place of ROs.”

“During the nomination process, candidates will be allowed to bring a maximum of four persons with them to the office of the RO or ARO. Furthermore, a maximum of three vehicles will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the RO and ARO offices,” Agarwal said.

