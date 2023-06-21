Bansals tried to influence medical reports, claims ED

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Panchkula court today that Basant Bansal and his son Pankaj Bansal, promoters of the M3M group, need to be confronted with regard to the details of the immovable assets of Ajay Parmar, the nephew of suspended judge Sudhir Parmar, in the judge bribery case. It further alleged that people linked with Bansals tried to influence their medical test reports.

A Panchkula court today granted the ED six-day custody of Basant Bansal, Pankaj Bansal and Ajay Parmar. They will be produced before the court again on June 26.

The ED had arrested Basant Bansal, director in M3M India Holdings Private Ltd, and Pankaj Bansal, director in M3M India Private Limited, on June 14. Earlier, they were produced before the court on June 15, where the investigation agency was granted a five-day remand of the duo. The same day, the ED arrested Ajay Parmar and got his four-day custody the next day.

Based on the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) FIR dated April 17, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on June 13 against Sudhir Parmar, Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M, and others. For Sudhir Parmar’s arrest, permission has to be taken from the high court.

The ED today submitted before the court that “during custodial interrogation” of Ajay Parmar, “details of certain immovable assets acquired by him using dubious receipts disguised in the form of friendly loans have been discovered”. “The same have to be confronted with Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, which is very important for further investigation,” the ED stated.

It also said “a considerable amount of custodial interrogation lapsed in diagnosis and daily medical reports as each time the accused sought procedural tests, which were time-consuming. “There have been instances when the persons associated/linked to the arrestees (Basant and Pankaj) have tried to influence their medical examination/reports, because of which the Applicant Directorate had to change the medical examination procedure, which has resulted in much of the custodial interrogation time being consumed,” it claimed.

Meanwhile, Roop Bansal, another promoter of M3M, was also produced before the Panchkula court today in the IREO case and was sent to judicial custody. The ED has been investigating IREO Group for siphoning off customers’ investments. It claims that Rs 404 crore was siphoned off through the M3M group.