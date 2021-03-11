Barber gets life term for murder

Karnal, August 18
A court of the District and Sessions Judge Panipat, Manisha Batra, sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life in a murder case in Samalkha in Panipat district.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. The incident took place in Jorasi Khas village when a man, identified as Manoj, of the same village was stabbed to death on December 22, 2018.
Rajinder filed a complaint with the police, saying his sons, Manoj and Sahil, along with their friends Rahul and another one, were returning to their homes.
Meanwhile, Balbir, who ran a barber shop in the village, had an altercation with them. He took out a scissor from his bag and stabbed Manoj, Sahil and Rahul. They were taken to hospital and Manoj was referred to the PGI Rohtak, where he died.
