Barhi’s common effluent treatment plants operating sans pollution board consent

The common effluent treatment plant (CETP) of 10 MLD and 16 MLD at the HSIIDC industrial zone at Barhi in Gannaur, which have been constructed to treat industrial effluent containing hazardous chemicals and heavy metals, are always in the limelight due to their working. The industrial effluent is being bypassed to drain number 6, which leads to the Yamuna river. These CETPs are operated by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC). The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notices to the HSIIDC several times after finding that sample testing reports failed. Now, once again, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which conducted inspections of the CETPs, found that both facilities were operating without valid consent from the pollution board. Apart from this, a team of the HSPCB also carried out a surprise inspection and found illegal discharge of untreated effluent in drain No. 6.

Which complaint was filed before the NGT, and what action was taken?

A Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati filed a complaint before the NGT in the beginning of 2024 in which he alleged that more than 900 industrial units were functional in the HSIIDC, Barhi. The CETPs of 16 MLD and 10 MLD capacity were not properly maintained by the department due to which industrial effluents was being bypassed and discharged in drain No. 6, which finally mixed with Yamuna river. Following the application, the NGT formed a joint panel of the CPCB and the HSPCB to check facts on the ground by collecting samples at various points. The team found that 113 industrial units were discharging untreated effluents through stormwater drains, bypassing the CETPs. The team also found that both the CETPs were underutilised and non-compliant and submitted a report to the NGT on January 8 this year.

What reports were submitted by the HSPCB about CETPs?

The HSPCB submitted a detailed progress report of both the CETPs on August 28, in which it claimed that the 10 MLD CETP was meeting the prescribed standards since March 2025, except June 2025, when the discharge exceeded the standards prescribed for the TDS. The 16 MLD CETP was also meeting the prescribed standards. The HSPCB also stated in its reports that environmental compensation (EC) of Rs 2.52 crore was already imposed upon the 16 MLD CETP. Besides Rs 1.20 crore EC was imposed upon both 16 and 10 MLD CETPs. Apart from it, the prosecution of 16 MLD CETP was also launched before the court. Following reports, the NGT directed the CPCB to cross-check the reports by collecting samples from the ground.

When samples were collected by CPCB collected and what reports say?

Following the NGT’s directions, a team of CPCB collected samples from various points, including inlet and outlet of the CETPs of 10 MLD and 16 MLD capacity on October 7. During inspection, the CPCB found several anomalies. Both the CETPs were functioning without a valid consent to operate (CTO) under the Air and Water Acts and authorisation under the Hazardous and other Wastes (management and Trans-boundary Movement) Rules 2016. Both CETP outlets showed non-compliance of norms for biological oxygen demand (BOD) only. No treated/untreated effluent was observed in the storm water conveyance channel during inspection. Storm water pumping station was also non-operational. However, wastewater in small quantities was found in the pump sump, which indicated characteristics of untreated sewage/effluent. This might be due to discharge of industrial effluent into storm water conveyance channel by member units or due to stored legacy sludge in the sump. No covered shade for the storage of sludge was observed. The disinfection system (chlorination) was found non-operational at both the CETPs outlets.

What action was recommended by CPCB?

The CPCB in its reports recommended that the HSPCB may examine and take necessary action accordingly. The Principal Bench of the NGT has fixed the next hearing for the matter on February 18.