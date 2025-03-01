DT
Home / Haryana / Barkha Sharma urges voters to prioritise democratic duty

Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:42 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Independent candidate Barkha sharma during a road show on Friday. Tribune Photo
While most candidates focus on last-minute promises in a bid to secure votes, Independent candidate Barkha Sharma in Ward 24 spent the final day of the campaign urging residents to go out and vote.

Ward 24, which includes upscale areas such as South City, has a historically low voter turnout during elections. During her roadshow, Barkha urged her supporters to take the Municipal elections seriously and fulfil their democratic duty.

“We, as citizens, cannot limit our duty to just raising issues online or complaining in WhatsApp groups. We need to find solutions and the first step is voting for the right candidates,” Barkha said. “Too often, the wrong candidates win because the right people don’t step out to vote. You have the freedom of choice, but it’s essential to exercise your right to vote to ensure Gurugram gets educated and dedicated councillors.”

Barkha also took aim at BJP’s candidate, Aarti Yadav, accusing her of being a “rubber stamp” to her husband. She has been campaigning on the message of clean records and transparency, calling for candidates with integrity.

“We need leaders with clean records and strong intentions. If a woman is a candidate, she should be independent and have her own voice. BJP criticises others for their husband’s records, yet they themselves field candidates with questionable backgrounds,” Barkha added.

