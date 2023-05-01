Barricades on NH-19 harass commuters

THE police barricades set up near Seekri village towards the Palwal side on NH-19 leads to traffic jams, causing inconvenience to commuters even during non-peak hours. While policemen are needed to regulate traffic at certain intersections, they are often missing, resulting in traffic clogs at the barricade point. This harassment to the commuters should not occur, and the police authorities need to take note of the issue. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Unauthorised dairies a health hazard

UNAUTHORISED dairies in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are causing multiple problems for residents. The dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines, leading to the frequent choking of the sewers and spread of diseases. The accumulated dung also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, creating a health hazard for residents. The MC authorities must take immediate steps to shift these unauthorised dairies. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Stray cattle menace in Rohtak

IN Rohtak, the issue of stray cattle continues to persist, with no effective measures taken despite repeated highlighting by the media and complaints to the authorities concerned. Stray cattle on city roads posing a hindrance to commuters and can cause mishaps, especially during the night. Measures must be taken to address the issue for the safety and convenience of the public. Rajat, Rohtak

