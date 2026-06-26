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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Barrier-free toll collection begins at Gharaunda on NH-44

Haryana: Barrier-free toll collection begins at Gharaunda on NH-44

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T Velmurugan
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:31 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a barrier-free toll collection system at the Gharaunda toll plaza on the Panipat- Jalandhar stretch of National Highway-44, marking a major step towards faster and technology-driven highway travel.

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The new Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system allows vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping or slowing down. Using advanced electronic toll collection technology, overhead gantries fitted with high-performance cameras and sensors automatically identify vehicles and deduct toll charges through FASTag, ensuring uninterrupted movement at highway speeds.

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The system is expected to reduce traffic congestion, eliminate long queues at toll plazas and save both fuel and travel time. The overhead gantries provide a vertical clearance of about 5.5 to 6 metres, allowing all permitted vehicles to pass safely.

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To ensure smooth operations, parking, encroachments and unauthorised stoppages have been prohibited within 200 metres of the tolling zone. Route patrol vehicles and enforcement agencies will monitor violations such as wrong-side driving, number plate tampering and toll evasion.

The authority has also introduced an electronic notice mechanism for unsuccessful toll payments due to insufficient balance, inactive FASTags or other tag-related issues, and has advised commuters to keep their FASTags active and adequately funded.

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