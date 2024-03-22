Basic facilities missing at Sonepat grain market

Tribune News Service

Even as the procurement of Rabi crops is about to start, basic facilities are lacking at the grain market in Sonepat. As per the schedule released for the procurement of rabi crops, the government agencies will start the procurement of mustard from March 28 and wheat procurement from April 1.

However, the main grain market, which is situated on the Rohtak road in Lehrara village, is not in a good condition.

Sanjay Verma, an arhtiya in the grain market, said, “Rabi crops are about to come in the mandi. In fact, mustard has already started arriving. However, the preparations for the procurement are going on at a snail’s pace.”

“The marketing board has just done some patch work on one side of the road,” he said. “All sewerage and water harvesting tanks are lying open without any lid,” he said.

A shed was declared out of use as it is in a pitiable condition. In other sheds too, there is a problem of leakage during rains. Arhtiyas, under the banner of the association, have lodged a written complaint in this regard with the marketing department, but to no avail, said Verma.

“The boundary wall at the rear has been broken for many years and most of the thefts are being carried out from there,” he alleged. We have raised this issue several times with the authorities, but the problem has not been resolved so far, Verma said.

Praveen Kumar, former press secretary of the grain market association, said the grain market was not ready for the government procurement as during the season, the produce flooded up to the main roads.

The roads, the floor on the front and the common sheds were lying damaged, he said. There is no proper arrangement for lighting and there are no washrooms for women labourers in the grain market, he said.

“There is a single toilet at the main gate for men. As many as 400-500 women labourers work at the time of crop procurement in the grain market, but no separate arrangement for them has been made,” he said.

There were no proper security arrangements in the grain market as the wall was lying broken, he said. The issues have been raised several times, but the authorities have failed to pay any heed, he said.

Refuting all the allegations, Jyoti Mor, secretary, marketing board, claimed that the grain market was ready for procurement and all preparations were in full swing. She claimed that the shed had been repaired. The walls, which were lying broken, would be constructed again and the proposal has been already sent to the headquarters for the approval of budget, she added.

Independent platforms have been repaired, she said. A new toilet would also be constructed after discussion with the engineering wing officials, the secretary maintained.

