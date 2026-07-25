Basketball pole collapse cases spark demand for audit of sports facilities in Haryana

Another basketball pole collapse, which left a 22-year-old player seriously injured during a practice session at a housing society in Gurugram, and the emergence of cracks on the newly carpeted basketball court at Hisar’s Mahavir Stadium within days of its renovation have once again raised serious concerns about the safety and quality standards of sports infrastructure in both private and government-run facilities.

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The Gurugram incident comes as a grim reminder of two recent basketball pole collapse cases in which young players lost their lives at Lakhan Majra (Rohtak) and Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) in November last year.

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In the wake of these incidents, the Khel Khiladi Manch, an organisation comprising former sportspersons, including international players and government awardees, has urged the state government to introduce a provision for periodic social audits of sports facilities in every district by representatives of civil society.

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The organisation has suggested that independent community participation can help ensure accountability, transparency and the timely identification of safety risks at sports facilities.

In a letter to Haryana Sports Minister Dr Jagmati Sangwan, Bheem Awardee and president of the manch pointed out that every district has several veteran sportspersons and retired officials associated with sports whose expertise could be utilised by the state government to conduct safety audits of sports equipment installed in both private and government facilities.

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“Involving civil society in monitoring sports facilities will help identify risks that often remain unnoticed during routine departmental inspections. Such audits can include assessments of playing surfaces, equipment quality, seating arrangements, sanitation facilities, drinking water availability and overall safety conditions,” she added.

The demand for social audits comes after a recent reality check conducted by the manch representatives at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium, Rohtak.

“None of the four volleyball courts is in good condition. Tall grass has taken over parts of the sports grounds, seating arrangements for players and spectators are in poor condition, most washrooms are unusable, and there is no adequate provision of safe drinking water near the playing areas,” said Jagmati, a former international volleyball player.

Arvind Pal Dahiya, another member of the manch and a leading marathon runner of his time, said the condition at Chhotu Ram Sports Stadium was also a matter of concern.

“Garbage heaps around the stadium, locked washrooms and poor maintenance of the athletics track reflect the lack of regular upkeep. Players are forced to collect money from their own pockets to arrange soil for the track. Overgrown grass and bushes in parts of the complex have also raised concerns about security and the possibility of anti-social activities,” he added.

Dr Rajbir Singh, a retired Deputy Director (Sports), said the problem was not restricted to Rohtak. Media reports have highlighted that a considerable number of sports grounds across the state are in poor condition, raising questions over the state of sports infrastructure despite Haryana’s reputation as a leading contributor of medal-winning athletes at national and international levels, he added.

“Our delegation also met the District Sports Officer, Rohtak, to highlight the deteriorating condition of sports facilities, but to no avail. Now, we are planning to meet Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam to seek accountability and information about the actual improvements carried out in sports infrastructure across the state,” he informed.

Beena Malik, another member of the manch and an international player, said improving sports facilities required not only government action but also active participation from civil society.

“A social audit mechanism has become the need of the hour as it can provide an independent assessment of facilities by involving former players, coaches, athletes and local representatives. Their reports can help authorities identify shortcomings and take timely corrective action,” she added.

The manch has also raised concerns beyond physical infrastructure, highlighting issues affecting the overall sporting ecosystem.

“A shortage of coaching and support staff, vacant posts in the Sports Department, inadequate sanitation manpower and a lack of quality sports equipment continue to affect athletes. Addressing these issues through regular monitoring and public participation is essential to ensure that young players get safe, accessible and quality facilities,” said Rakesh Nehra, a former kabaddi player.