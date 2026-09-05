Basketball tragedy spurs push for stronger sports infrastructure safety in Haryana

The family of 16-year-old basketball player Hardik Rathee, who died after a basketball pole fell on him during a practice session at Lakhan Majra village in November last year, has been struggling to get its demand for an indoor stadium in the village to be named after him fulfilled.

The demand remains pending, while a committee constituted by the district administration to ascertain the facts surrounding the tragedy has recommended stronger governance and regulatory measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Advertisement

The committee has recommended institutionalising mandatory structural fitness certification for all sports infrastructure before it is put to use and at periodic intervals thereafter. It has suggested that a formal framework be established, clearly assigning responsibility for the maintenance, safety and certification of every sports facility, irrespective of its ownership.

Advertisement

The panel has also recommended assigning and monitoring day-to-day safety oversight at the field level, particularly at sports nurseries and coaching centres, to ensure that safety protocols are followed and potential hazards are identified and addressed in time.

The committee has suggested that gram panchayats, municipal corporations and other land-owning agencies periodically review the safety of infrastructure under their jurisdiction, particularly at sites being used for sports activities. The recommendation assumes significance as the basketball court where the tragic incident occurred had been developed on panchayat land owned by the Lakhan Majra Gram Panchayat.

Advertisement

It also states that the engagement of private coaches or individuals for running sports activities should be regulated through a formal authorisation and monitoring framework. A structured stakeholder consultation mechanism should be adopted prior to the commencement of development works. Notably, Hardik, along with other village youth, was being trained by a private coach at Lakhan Majra.

It has further recommended that approval of Khel Nurseries be linked to the verified availability of safe infrastructure, clarity of ownership and compliance with prescribed norms. The nurseries should receive approval only after verification and clearance from the competent authority.

Where sports facilities operate on land not owned by the institution, formal agreements or MoUs defining responsibilities should be made mandatory. The committee also suggested a comprehensive district-wide safety and structural audit of all sports infrastructure, irrespective of ownership, through a coordinated inter-departmental mechanism within a defined timeframe. The committee has maintained that safety parameters should be mandatorily integrated into the inspection and monitoring systems of all departments concerned. It has also recommended establishing a simple and accessible mechanism, such as a helpline or online portal, for reporting safety concerns related to infrastructure. It suggested strengthening inter-departmental coordination mechanisms to ensure better convergence among agencies responsible for executing and implementing sports infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the Khel Khiladi Manch, an organisation comprising former sportspersons, including international players and government awardees, said whenever a tragedy occured, the government constituted a committee to inquire into the incident and recommended corrective measures. However, its recommendations often remain on paper and gather dust, with little action taken once the issue fades from public attention.

“After the basketball incident, we urged the state government to introduce a provision for periodic social audits of sports facilities in every district by representatives of civil society. We believe that independent community participation can help ensure accountability and transparency, besides enabling timely identification of safety risks at sports facilities,” said Jagmati Sangwan, Bheem Awardee and president of the Manch.

She said the government had not paid any heed to the demand despite its growing relevance. Hardik’s father, Sandeep Rathee, said they had met the Chief Minister several times to press their demand for an indoor stadium to be named after his son. However, no action had been taken on the demand so far, he said, adding that a considerable number of youngsters from the village are currently training in basketball.