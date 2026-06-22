Bastara toll plaza near Karnal set to start seamless travel with Multi-Lane Free Flow system

In a major step towards modernising highway infrastructure and enhancing commuter convenience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to start the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Bastara (Gharaunda) Toll Plaza on National Highway-44. The trail will start from Tuesday, while it will be fully functional from Wednesday.

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Boom barriers will be removed from the toll. The initiative will make the Bastara toll plaza the first plaza in Haryana, and one of the first few in the country to adopt the advanced barrier-free toll collection technology, said an official of the NHAI associated with the project.

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As per the authorities, under the new system, vehicles will no longer be required to stop, slow down, or wait in long queues at the toll plaza.

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Toll charges will automatically be deducted through FASTag-based RFID readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, allowing vehicles to pass through the tolling zone at normal highway speeds.

They claimed this step is expected to bring significant benefits to commuters by saving both time and fuel, while reducing traffic congestion and vehicles. The system is designed to eliminate physical barriers and human intervention in toll collection, ensuring a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

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A total of 32 high-tech cameras have been installed at the toll plaza, with dedicated MLFF lanes for traffic moving between Delhi and Chandigarh. These cameras, supported by advanced sensors and ANPR technology, will identify vehicles, read number plates, scan FASTags and automatically deduct the applicable toll amount.

“This technology will transform the travel experience for thousands of commuters who use NH-44 every day. Vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll booths, resulting in faster movement and substantial fuel savings,” he said.

All existing concessions, including government exemptions, monthly passes and annual passes, will remain valid under the new system. Local residents eligible for monthly passes will continue to receive the benefit after completing vehicle registration under the MLFF framework, he added.

To ensure smooth implementation, authorities have appealed to commuters to properly affix FASTags on their vehicle windshields, maintain adequate balance in their FASTag accounts, and ensure that vehicle number plates are clearly visible and comply with prescribed standards.

“If a vehicle passes through the MLFF corridor without a FASTag or with insufficient balance, the system will identify the vehicle through its number plate and generate an e-notice. Vehicle owners will be given 72 hours to make the payment. Failure to do so within the stipulated period may result in double toll charges,” official said.

Officials clarified that emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades and government-authorised vehicles will continue to receive exemptions having exempted FASTag issued by the NHAI. A grievance redressal mechanism has also been incorporated, enabling vehicle owners to challenge incorrect e-notices through an online platform.

The project is being closely monitored by NHAI, and after a successful trail, the system will be made fully operational from Wednesday, he added.