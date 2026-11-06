Batra sounds alarm over rising crime, urges police to step up night patrolling

Former minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra has urged the police to intensify patrolling at sensitive locations in the city amid a rise in crime, saying increased police presence was essential to deter anti-social elements and restore residents’ sense of security.

Batra said he met Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit and suggested several measures to curb criminal activities and address residents’ growing concerns over safety.

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“I urged him to step up night patrolling so that people feel safe,” Batra said, adding that he had also called for regular visits by the SP to parks across the city to interact with residents and understand their law and order concerns.

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He alleged that some parks had become safe havens for anti-social elements involved in drug consumption. Regular visits by senior police officers, he said, would help deter such activities.

Batra also suggested that the SP listen to public grievances to gain a better understanding of local issues and remain abreast of developments in different areas. He said Rajpurohit had heard his suggestions patiently and assured him that necessary steps would be taken to implement them.

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He also launched an attack on the BJP government, alleging that it had failed to maintain law and order in the state.