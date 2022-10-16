Battle among crorepatis in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 15

It’s a fight among the crorepatis in the Adampur Assembly bypoll as all main four candidates belonging to the BJP, Congress, AAP and the INLD own assets worth crores.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satinder Singh is the wealthiest among them all with total moveable and immoveable assets worth Rs 9.36 crore. He owns over 340 kanal agricultural land at Neoli Khurd village having a market value of around Rs 5.30 crore, besides non-agricultural land worth around Rs 50 lakh. He also owns moveable assets worth Rs 72 lakh and has liabilities worth Rs 93 lakh.

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi owns moveable assets worth Rs 7.35 crore, including Rs 4 lakh in cash. He had invested Rs 4.66 crore in the stock market and he has given personal loan of about 2.5 crore. Bhavya does not own any car. He had annual income of Rs 23 lakh in the financial year 2020-21. Interestingly, he has shown his immoveable assets as nil, whereas in his earlier affidavit (filed in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll when he was a Congress candidate from Hisar) he had declared immoveable assets worth Rs 2.50 crore.

Congress candidate and former Union minister Jai Prakash has assets worth Rs 3.29 crore, including immoveable property worth Rs 3.05 crore that comprises residential buildings in Kaithal and Dwarka of Delhi. He owns moveable assets worth Rs 24.25 lakh, including Rs 1.35 lakh in cash.

INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar has property worth Rs 1.61 crore, including immoveable assets worth Rs 1.59 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 2 lakh. At Balsamand village, he owns 15 acres of agricultural land worth Rs 1.48 crore.

Of the four candidates, only Congress’s Jai Prakash owns a car.

Among them, only Bhavya Bishnoi of the BJP faces four court cases under the Income Tax Act, though none of the four main candidates face any criminal cases. The bypoll scheduled for November 3 has 27 candidates in fray.

