Battle for supremacy over Rs 3K cr liquor biz

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 17

The incident of shooting at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk, in which one man was killed and two others were injured, was a result of the battle for supremacy over the liquor business. This incident reportedly took place at the behest of a jailed gangster, Pawan Nehra, a resident of Bhudka village, and his brother Lipin. Pawan is lodged in jail in connection with nine murders. His gang is said to be a part of Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate, which was formed by Lawrence and gangster Neeraj Bawana in North India.

In Haryana, Gurugram is the only city where the liquor business is over Rs 3,000 crore a year. For the past two years, a bloody game has been going on in Gurugram for the supremacy of the liquor business. Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang are active and have carried out more than four incidents in the past two years. The incident of firing at the house of the chairman of the Pataudi municipality also took place at Pataudi, while the henchmen of Lawrence gang threatened many liquor traders by calling in the name of Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and others.

Pawan Nehra's name has come up in the recent firing incident. His brother Lipin is reportedly running the gang from abroad. His name has not directly figured in any case in Gurugram so far, but the police are probing this angle also. Lipin's name had also figured in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. It is said Lipin provided two shooters to Goldy Brar.