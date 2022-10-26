 Battlelines drawn for MDU non-teaching staff body poll : The Tribune India

Battlelines drawn for MDU non-teaching staff body poll

Elections scheduled for Oct 28; promotion of clerks and re-employment policy key issues

Rohtak, October 25

Battlelines have been drawn for the elections of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Non-Teaching Employees’ Association, with three panels trying their luck in the fray that is scheduled on October 28.

The electioneering picked up pace post Diwali as the candidates, along with their group members, carried out door-to-door canvassing to approach a majority of the electors. All the three panels have also formed separate teams to seek votes from employees residing outside the university campus. A total of 803 non-teaching employees will exercise their franchise in the elections.

Among three candidates, contesting for the presidential post from different panels, Kulwant Malik has served as the president four times. Phool Kumar Bohat contested multiple times, but was only once elected as the president, and Jaibag Malik is for the first time trying his luck in the elections.

Prominent issues that are commonly being raised by all the panels, include promotion of data entry operator (clerk) to assistant, formation of a policy for re-employment of employees after superannuation and equal salary for those who joined the service at the same time, irrespective of their current post or designation.

The candidates said more than 80 posts of assistant had been lying vacant in MDU for over the past three years. They claimed to get the issue resolved by establishing mutual consensus between both parties and find an amicable way out.

Similarly, the candidates are focusing on the re-engagement of the employees after their superannuation to let them have a chance to choose their retirement. “At present, the authorities have adopted a ‘pick and choose policy’ for the re-employment of their near and dear ones,” said one of the candidates.

Other concerns that were highlighted, included the non-transfer of vacant PhD seats, reserved for the non-teaching employees, to their children and 50 per cent of total fee charged for the distance courses, which must be brought down to 25 per cent of the fee.

Kharaiti Lal, assistant returning officer, said the polls would be conducted from 8 am to 3 pm on October 28 and the counting would take place the same day. “A total of 15 candidates for the post executive committee member of the association have already been elected unopposed while five other candidates are in the fray for two such posts,” Lal added. — TNS

