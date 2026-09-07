Battlelines drawn for Rohtak Bar Association polls

Battlelines have been drawn for the Rohtak District Bar Association elections following the completion of scrutiny of nomination papers and the withdrawal process on Monday. All nomination papers were found valid during scrutiny. The elections are scheduled to be held on September 11.

Assistant Returning Officer Surender Kumar Laura said six candidates remained in the fray for the post of president after former president Arvind Sheoran and Deepak Kundu withdrew their nominations. Five candidates are contesting for the post of general secretary.

Advertisement

“A total of 21 nominations were received for the four posts of male executive members. Following the withdrawal of one nomination, 20 advocates remain in the fray, from whom four will be elected. Similarly, four candidates are contesting for male vice-president, six for female vice-president, two for joint secretary and nine for library in-charge,” Laura said.

Advertisement

Laura said only two nominations had been received for the two posts of women executive members. Consequently, Nirmala Devi Ruhil and Renu Sharma were declared elected unopposed. Two of the six executive member posts are reserved for women under the 30 per cent reservation provision, he added.

“A request has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for EVMs and Aadhaar-based biometric machines to ensure that the election process is conducted smoothly, fairly and transparently. The DC has assured us that all necessary arrangements will be made for a hassle-free election,” Laura added.

Advertisement

Returning Officer Om Prakash Poonia said polling would be held on September 11 from 8 am to 5 pm. “Counting will begin immediately after polling and the results will be declared soon after the counting is completed,” he added.