Home / Haryana / Bawal constituency to get 3 power houses

Bawal constituency to get 3 power houses

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas, the Haryana Government has approved three new power houses for the Bawal Assembly constituency in Rewari district.

“The establishment of these powerhouses will directly benefit dozens of villages in the Bawal area,” said local MLA Dr Krishan Kumar, who had raised the issue of increasing power demand and recurring electricity problems in the area during the recent Assembly session, emphasising the need for new power houses.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued the necessary directives to the departments concerned, resulting in the approval of these power houses.

Under the approved plan, three modern power houses with a capacity of 12.50 MW each will be established at Manethi, Bidawas and Ransingh Majra villages in the Bawal Assembly constituency.

“A total amount of Rs 24 crore has been approved for this project,” said the MLA, adding that the construction of these power houses will not only improve the quality of power supply to the villages, but will also effectively meet growing demand.

He stated that the construction of the new power houses will significantly improve the state of agriculture, small industries, employment opportunities and living standards in the rural areas of the Bawal Assembly constituency.

