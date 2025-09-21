BBMB seeks nod from partner states to close Nangal Hydel Canal for repairs

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has sought permission from partner states of the organisation to close Nangal Hydel canal for repairs. Highly placed sources told The Tribune that Nangal Hydel Canal was damaged at 13 places this monsoon season. At some places, even the concrete pavement of the canal was damaged.

Due to the damage to canal, the BBMB authorities have reduced water discharge in Nangal hydel canal from about 12,000 cusecs to about 9,000 cusecs since August 30 when the canal was damaged.

In case the partner states allow closure of Nangal Hydel Canal, the water supply from Bhakra Dam projects to Haryana and Rajasthan would be disrupted.

Nangal Hydel Canal connects with Bhakra mainline canal near Ropar which takes water from Bhakra Dam projects to Haryana and Rajasthan. The canal supports have drinking and irrigation projects in Haryana and Rajasthan. While a 60-km stretch of the Nangal hydel canal is managed by the BBMB, the further stretch, which is called Bhakra mainline, is managed by the Punjab Irrigation Department.

Sources in the BBMB told The Tribune that officials maintaining the canal had urged the partner states to allow closure of canal as it needed urgent repairs. The damage to canal at 13 places this monsoon had brought forward the weakness in the canal structure which required urgent repairs.

A senior official requesting anonymity said that the real assessment of damage to the canal would be possible once it was completely closed. In case the partner states allow, even if the work was conducted day and night, it would take at least 25 days to repair the canal, he said.

The sources also said that the real challenge would be repairing the Bhakra main line canal which is maintained by the Punjab Irrigation Department. The condition of this canal was worse than that of the Nangal hydel canal, they said.

Nangal Hydel Canal, which takes water from Nangal dam to Malwa areas of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan states, completed 71 years in operation this year. The canal has been carrying uninterrupted supply of water from Nangal Dam to said states continuously for the past 71 years since its inception in 1954. The sources said that the canal had not stopped even for a day in the last 71 years.

The sources said that generally the life of concrete lined canals was considered to be 40 to 45 years. However, due to quality construction and regular upkeep, the Nangal Hydel Canal was carrying water continuously for the past 71 years without a day’s interruption. However, the maintenance of the canal took a hit due to the shortage of staff in the BBMB and weakness in its structure was exposed this monsoon.