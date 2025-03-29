BCom student stabbed to death outside college in Ballabhgarh

A BCom first-year student was allegedly stabbed to death after a dispute between two groups of students outside Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh of Faridabad on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against Himanshu, a student, and his associates at the Ballabhgarh city police station, and three suspects have been rounded up so far.

A senior police officer said other suspects are friends of the main accused, Himanshu, and were present on the spot during the incident.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Garg Colony (Part-2) in Ballabhgarh. He was studying at Aggarwal College, Ballabhgarh. According to a complaint filed by Santosh Kumar Sharma, the father of the deceased, at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Himanshu and 10-12 other youngsters attacked Ritesh, with Himanshu stabbing him in the chest, due to which he died on the spot.

“Some boy called and informed me about the incident, after which we reached the site. We rushed my son to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. I have no idea what the reason for the fight was, and Ritesh had never discussed any enmity with me,” the father of the deceased said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Himanshu, a resident of Fatehpur Billoch village, and others under relevant sections of the BNS at the Ballabhgarh city police station on Wednesday.

The police rounded up three of the suspects, Ballu, alias Koshlendra, Pankaj and Sachin, residents of Faridabad, on Friday. Pankaj and Sachin are students of Aggarwal College, while Ballu is an old friend of Himanshu.

“During preliminary interrogation of the suspects, it was revealed that they had a fight with Ritesh, who died after being stabbed. Five separate teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and raids were conducted at Himanshu’s village and other possible hideouts; however, he has not been found so far. Raids continue, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Ballabhgarh ACP Mahesh Sheoran.