BDPO booked for forgery

Hisar, August 27

The police have booked a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and some unidentified persons in a case of forgery in connection with development funds here.

The police said BDPO Bhagwan Dass made payment of Rs 44 lakh to various firms although no development work was undertaken in Sarangpur, Nangthala and Agroha villages of the district.

The police have reportedly started an investigation after registering a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 139(1)(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Hisar administration.