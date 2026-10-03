BDS varsity hosts white coat ceremony for new students

A grand White Coat Ceremony was organised for the newly admitted students of the MBBS-2026 batch at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, who was the chief guest, said the white coat was not merely a garment but a symbol of responsibility, integrity and service to humanity. “From today, you have embarked on the journey to becoming doctors. This coat will constantly remind you that your primary duty is to serve the patient,” he told the students.

Advertisement

Highlighting the history of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Aggarwal said doctors trained at the institution were bringing laurels to it both within the country and abroad. He urged the students to pursue their studies with hard work, discipline and compassion. Describing medicine as the noblest profession, he said it was a field where one earned blessings rather than just money. He called upon the students to cultivate human empathy alongside their academic learning.

Advertisement

Registrar Dr Roop Singh said gaining admission to the MBBS programme was not the ultimate goal and that the real test began thereafter. “The next five years are the most crucial years of your life. Discipline, punctuality and ethics are what will make you good doctors,” he said.

He assured the students that the university administration would provide every possible facility, but also expected them to uphold and enhance the institution’s reputation. He emphasised the university’s commitment to a ragging-free campus and urged seniors and juniors to live together like a family.

Advertisement

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said while bookish knowledge might help students pass examinations, true doctors were shaped in the wards while interacting with patients. He said the patient load at PGIMS was immense, offering students a tremendous learning opportunity. The more patients they examined, he added, the more they would learn.

Dr MG Vashisht, Dr Sujata Sethi, Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dr Savita Singhal, Dr Vivek Malik and Dr Manjunath BC were among those present on the occasion.