Be job creators, not seekers: Kurukshetra University VC to NSS volunteers

The seven-day State-level National Service Scheme (NSS) camp, organised by University Senior Secondary Model School, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the Higher Education Department, concluded recently.

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At the valedictory function, the chief guest, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, called on the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers and urged them to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of a developed India.

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Through innovation, young people can develop new technologies, products and services that not only showcase their talents but also provide practical solutions to societal and national challenges. He stressed that self-confidence, a spirit of service, and a positive outlook are the foundations of success.

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Elaborating on the concept of Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations), Prof Sachdeva said nation-building could not be achieved solely through government initiatives; it required positive change at the individual level. He explained that the concept focuses on five key areas: social harmony, family enlightenment, environmental conservation, self-awareness and responsible citizenship.

He added that strengthening family values, protecting the environment, taking pride in India’s cultural heritage, and fulfilling civic responsibilities with sincerity constitute true national service. Prof Sachdeva also encouraged the NSS volunteers to become ambassadors of these values and spread awareness in society.

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Describing the youth as the nation’s greatest strength, Prof Sachdeva said if young people channelled their knowledge, skills and energy towards social welfare, they could provide a new direction to the country’s progress.

Principal Dr Sukhvinder Singh presented a detailed report on the activities conducted during the camp.

School vice-chairperson Prof Sunita Dalal motivated the students to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society. Cultural performances added colour to the event. The team of the Bhartiya Yog Sansthan was honoured for its contribution, while NSS officers, including Dr Sushil Taya and Pankaj Sharma, were also felicitated.