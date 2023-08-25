Be proactive against mining: DC to police

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 24

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh has asked the police to adopt a proactive enforcement approach following reports of a spurt in sand mining along the Yamuna in Faridabad.

Chairing a meeting of the anti-mining task force, where it was stated that mining officials were acting single-handedly in a majority of cases, the DC asked the police to chip in and ensure zero tolerance to mining. Special police deployment has been ordered at Pali and Mohtabad crusher zones, in addition to any other vulnerable site. The district has reported no major instance of stone quarrying from the Aravallis, though nine cases of sand mining had been recorded.

“Police and administrative officers of the area concerned should act strictly against illegal miners. The progress of enforcement initiatives should be updated on a daily basis and strict legal action should be taken against miners,” the DC said. He directed officials to start challan drives against overloaded vehicles, and departments like the Mining Department, RTA, Forest and Pollution Control Board to improve coordination.

The officials had been asked to monitor the Yamuna catchment and continuously patrol the Aravallis. Information should be given about the registration of cases in various police stations and outposts and the recovery of fines from vehicles, he added.

