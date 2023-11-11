‘Be upright’: Chief Secretary to young HCS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today exhorted young HCS officers to maintain their integrity and reputation by being impartial and during their tenure as officers.

During his virtual address at the valedictory function for 45 Haryana Civil Service trainee officers, where he presided as the chief guest, Kaushal stressed on the importance of public servants upholding unwavering ethical standards and honesty in their conduct, wholeheartedly serving the people with integrity, and refraining from political leaning. He underscored the fundamental principles of good governance. He expressed that good governance was achieved through a harmonious fusion of various elements and relied on the pillars of self-discipline, self-control and a commitment to fairness, both from citizens and the government.

Kaushal said the field experience after posting would provide the young officers with a holistic understanding of the complex dynamics that governed interactions between the government and its stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, employees, and other government agencies (G2C, G2B, G2E, G2G). He said the state officers had gained invaluable experience by organising G20 meetings and events, broadening their knowledge and perspectives on a global level.