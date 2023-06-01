Be wary of saboteurs, says farm leader

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 31

Virendra Singh Hooda, national general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar), has expressed concern over the constantly changing circumstances in the ongoing agitation by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

He appealed to the wrestlers to beware of those working to sabotage the agitation.