Become job creators, not seekers: Kurukshetra varsity VC to students

While addressing the students of Class X and XII on Saturday at University Senior Secondary Model School, Kurukshetra University Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that students must aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers, if they wish to move ahead in life.

The VC added that students should identify their skills and work towards refining them. Success in life can be achieved through a combination of knowledge, skills and the right attitude.

He advised students not to take unnecessary pressure during examinations and referred to teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasising that one should focus on performing their duties without worrying about the outcome.

He also announced that two new courses: artificial intelligence and home science would soon be introduced at the school. He informed that a new school building as well as a new approach road would also be constructed.

Vice Chairperson of the school Prof Sunita Dalal informed that Prof Sachdeva honoured Aman, a student, for securing the highest marks in Class X by presenting him with the Maheep Prashant Award.