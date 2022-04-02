Bedroll facility restored in trains of Ambala division

Ambala, April 1
The Ambala division has restored the bedroll facility in all trains originating from the division from today.
The Railways had withdrawn the restriction on the provision of linen, blankets and curtains inside the trains. Restrictions were imposed due to the Covid pandemic.
Divisional Railway Manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said the Railways had announced to resume the facility of providing blankets and bedding during travel in the long-distance trains. On behalf of the Railways, the service of providing blankets and linen (sheets available for bedding) in AC coaches of trains has been restored from April 1. The supply of linen, blankets and curtains inside AC coaches of all trains of Ambala Division has started. —
