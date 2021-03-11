Beef trade: Cops identify 90 villages

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 19

The Nuh police have identified 90 villages serving as the epicentre of cow smuggling and slaughter in Mewat.

Based on the FIR records of over a decade, the police, headed by Superintendent of Police Nuh, Varun Singla, has zeroed in on the villages where cow slaughter and beef trade have been practised as ancestral vocation.

Interestingly, the police are also creating social awareness about the crime and offering help to youths by suggesting them alternative vocations.

“Cow slaughter and beef trade are a crime and despite knowing this, almost every second home is indulging in it. They resist crackdowns and even attack cops during raids,” said Singla.

Former sarpanch of Doha village Haji Ishak said, “We are making everybody aware of the issue and crime. Seeing a more approachable and humanitarian face of the police is helping people understand the matter. The police have assured rowydism or manhandling by self-styled goons in the name of cow welfare will not be tolerated.”