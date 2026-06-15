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Home / Haryana / Beggary-free Panchkula drive launched; migrant verification campaign begins

Beggary-free Panchkula drive launched; migrant verification campaign begins

Illegal settlements will be removed with support of HUDA; authorities say legal action will be taken against those found without valid identification documents

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police to verify migrants, clear illegal encroachments. Tribune file.
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Panchkula police on Monday launched a special “Beggary-Free Panchkula” campaign to rid public places, traffic intersections and markets of begging.

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A six-member police team, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumari, SHO of the Women police station, has been constituted to identify people engaged in begging at traffic junctions and other public places across the district and ensure strict implementation of the campaign.

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The team will conduct regular patrols and inspections at bus stands, major markets, traffic signals, religious places, hospitals and other crowded locations to identify individuals involved in begging.

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“The objective of the campaign is not merely to remove beggars from public places, but also to facilitate their rehabilitation in coordination with the concerned departments, social organisations and rehabilitation centres,” police officials said.

The police have appealed to residents to support the campaign and have issued a dedicated helpline number, 8146630022. Citizens can report instances of begging or cases where children are being forced to beg by calling the helpline.

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In a parallel initiative aimed at strengthening security and curbing illegal settlements, the police have also launched a drive to verify migrants and suspicious individuals living in roadside huts and temporary shelters across the district.

With the cooperation of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), illegal encroachments and settlements will be removed and the land reclaimed, officials said.

Police officials stated that complaints had been received regarding people residing along roadsides in different parts of the city without valid identity documents or police verification. Directions have been issued to all station house officers and police units to carry out a thorough verification of such locations.

Any person found without valid identification or under suspicious circumstances will face legal action, officials warned.

Several police teams have been deployed to complete the verification exercise within the next week.

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