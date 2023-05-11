Begging menace goes unchecked in Karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Begging menace goes unchecked



BEGGING has become a widespread problem with beggars appearing on nearly every street in the city. It is commonplace to see poor women carrying their infants along with minors and adults approaching vehicle drivers for money. This not only portrays a dismal image of society but also poses a risk of accidents and impedes traffic flow. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Encroachment on govt land

ENCROACHMENT on government land in Sector 52 has led to significant civic issues. The area has been transformed into an illegal dumpyard, causing unbearable stench and the spread of communicable diseases. The local residents have repeatedly sought the intervention of the MC authorities and registered complaints with the authorities concerned, but the problem remains unresolved. Gaurav Yadav, Gurugram

Poor condition of roads in Jagadhri

SEVERAL roads in HSVP Sector 18 of Jagadhri city are riddled with potholes, causing inconvenience to residents and those living in nearby areas. The residents have demanded that the MC authorities undertake road repair work, but their requests have gone unanswered. With large potholes and the poor condition of these roads, dust remains a constant issue. The authorities must address the problem at the earliest. Sunil Kumar, Jagadhri