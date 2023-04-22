Benches at intersection removed

RECENTLY, the police remove benches that were installed under a tree on the Fawwara Chowk intersection in front of the IG office. These benches were a source of shelter for people, particularly girl students, who used to wait for auto-rickshaws and buses at the busy roundabout. The police removed the benches without any obvious reason, and residents are now requesting the police to re-install them. —Sandeep, Hisar

Slow pace of work on Delhi-Mumbai eway

FARIDABAD is facing immense problems due to the slow pace of work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the city’s bypass road. Although the project started in mid-2021 with a target of completion within 24 months, the work achieved so far has been poor, causing problems for daily commuters. The absence of slip roads and water sprinkling arrangements has resulted in acute dust pollution in and around the expressway. The authorities must ensure that all necessary measures and standards are in place to complete such projects within the given time period. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Poor condition of roads in industrial area

THE road at the intersection of Plot Nos. 167, 200 and 192 in the Panchkula industrial area, is deteriorating with each passing day. Motorists, are suffering despite paying taxes. Residents have been reaching out to the local MLA and officials regularly, but their efforts have been in vain. The authorities must address the problem and ensure that the roads are well-maintained. —MADHU SUDAN MANAKTALA, Panchkula

