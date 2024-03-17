Benefits of vegetarian diet discussed

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 16

JCD Memorial College, in collaboration with Vegan Outreach Organisation, organised a webinar on Saturday. The webinar threw light on the benefits of a vegetarian diet.

Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, was the chief guest, who threw light on the adverse environmental effects of consuming meat products. Keynote speakers were Abhishek Dubey and Nija Dhillon, who advocated for adopting a vegetarian lifestyle.

