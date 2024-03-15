BEO conducts surprise check at Jagadhri school

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 14

Jagadhri Block Education Officer (BEO) KS Sandhawa today conducted a surprise inspection of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri.

During the inspection, the BEO took stock of several works, including the ongoing construction work in the school. He asked principal Mukesh Sharma to get the work sped up and to ensure quality of material being used for construction. He also inspected the school records and building.

After the inspection he held a meeting with the staff of the school and directed them to prepare for the new academic session, which would begin in the first week of April. He also said that a number of facilities such as tabs and smart blackboards were being provided to the students.

“As soon as the new session begins, all school heads, through staff members, must conduct enrolment campaigns in the areas around their respective schools. Teachers will also be tasked with informing the parents about the facilities being provided in government schools as it will help increase the number of enrolments,” said the BEO.

