BEO conducts surprise check at Jagadhri school

Yamunanagar, March 14
Jagadhri Block Education Officer (BEO) KS Sandhawa today conducted a surprise inspection of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri.
During the inspection, the BEO took stock of several works, including the ongoing construction work in the school. He asked principal Mukesh Sharma to get the work sped up and to ensure quality of material being used for construction. He also inspected the school records and building.
After the inspection he held a meeting with the staff of the school and directed them to prepare for the new academic session, which would begin in the first week of April. He also said that a number of facilities such as tabs and smart blackboards were being provided to the students.
“As soon as the new session begins, all school heads, through staff members, must conduct enrolment campaigns in the areas around their respective schools. Teachers will also be tasked with informing the parents about the facilities being provided in government schools as it will help increase the number of enrolments,” said the BEO.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them