Berry bloom in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli brings growers joy

The Chhachhrauli area of Yamunanagar district is set to emerge as a hub for berry cultivation with the establishment of a ‘Centre of Excellence for Berries’ at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore. The project is expected to strengthen the horticulture sector by promoting the scientific cultivation of blueberry, strawberry, raspberry and other berry crops, while providing farmers with quality planting material, technical guidance and modern production technologies.

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According to District Horticulture Officer, Yamunanagar, Dr Dilbag Singh Litani, the Centre of Excellence will be developed on land identified at the Government Orchard and Nursery in Chhachhrauli town. The ambitious project aims to benefit not only farmers in Yamunanagar district but also growers from neighbouring districts by serving as a regional centre for berry crop development.

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“The proposed centre will include a high-tech nursery, mother plant block, demonstration plots, training facilities and modern irrigation systems. Farmers will receive disease-free, certified planting material along with practical training in every stage of berry cultivation — from raising seedlings to harvesting, grading, packaging and marketing,” said Litani.

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Officials believe the centre will significantly reduce farmers’ dependence on purchasing expensive plants from outside the state. Instead, quality saplings will be produced locally, ensuring better survival rates, lower cultivation costs and improved productivity. The project is expected to introduce scientific farming practices and advanced horticultural technologies, enabling growers to improve fruit quality and increase their income.

Experts say access to certified planting material and regular technical support will encourage more farmers to diversify from traditional crops to high-value horticulture. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a one-stop destination for berry growers by providing high-quality, disease-free planting material; scientific guidance and technical support; demonstrations of modern cultivation practices; training in harvesting, grading, packaging and marketing; efficient irrigation and nursery management technologies; and improved productivity and reduced production costs.

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Officials further said the facility would play a crucial role in making Yamunanagar a leading producer of berry crops in Haryana while creating new employment opportunities in horticulture and allied sectors.

“The district already has around 150 acres under strawberry cultivation, with the largest area located in the Chhachhrauli and Pratap Nagar areas. The region’s favourable climate and soil conditions are considered highly suitable for berry crops. Encouraged by higher profits compared with many conventional crops, an increasing number of farmers are shifting towards commercial strawberry cultivation. The new centre will accelerate this trend by making advanced technologies and quality planting material easily accessible,” added Litani.

According to horticulture experts, strawberries are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and dietary fibre and are considered beneficial for health.

The Centre of Excellence is expected to promote improved varieties of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and other berries suited to local climatic conditions. Commonly cultivated strawberry varieties include Sweet Charlie, Winter Dawn, Camarosa, Festival, Florida Beauty and Winter Star.

Blueberries are small, round and blue-purple in colour, with sweet flesh. Blackberries are dark purple and delicate, consisting of tiny juicy segments. Raspberries are soft, hollow-centred red clusters with a tart taste.

Sweet Charlie is known for its sweet taste and attractive aroma. The variety matures early and is highly preferred for fresh consumption. Winter Dawn performs well during the winter season and produces large, attractive and firm fruits with good disease tolerance.

Camarosa produces large, firm fruits with a longer shelf life, making it suitable for transportation to distant markets. It is also known for its high yield. The festival is recognised for its bright red colour, excellent flavour and longer freshness. The variety is popular among commercial growers because of its consistent productivity.

Officials believe the Centre of Excellence will become a major knowledge and training hub for berry cultivation in Haryana. “By combining research, quality planting material, scientific farming methods and post-harvest management, the project will enhance productivity, improve fruit quality and increase farmers’ earnings,” added Litani.

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