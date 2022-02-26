Best breeds showcased at 3-day livestock exhibition in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 25

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said 25,000 units of animal husbandry, piggery and fisheries will be set up in Haryana during 2022-23, which will provide employment to thousands of people.

Addressing the farmers at the inaugural function of the three-day State-Level Livestock Exhibition at Bhiwani today, the Governor stated that the state government had so far disbursed an amount of Rs 924 crore under the Livestock Credit Card and Kisan Credit Card.

He said during the time of Covid pandemic when the whole country was facing lockdown, the farmers got going and continued farming and allied activities. The hardworking farmers of Haryana have brought laurels at the national and international level in various fields such as agriculture, sports, industry and education, he said.

Animals on display at the exhibition organised by the Haryana Government in Bhiwani town on Friday. Tribune photo

Dattatraya said Haryana was the second largest producer of milk after Punjab. The day was not far when the state would be the number one state in milk production by adopting best practices, he added. He said to further improve the breed of milch animals, this event being organised by the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry would provide exposure to the farmers about the improved breeds of cattle and technology about livestock farming.

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the best breeds of animals had been showcased in the exhibition. Pankaj Aggarwal, Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, said artificial insemination was being promoted to improve the breed of animals in Haryana. The government has reduced the fee of artificial insemination from Rs 500 to Rs 200.